Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder David Prutton is backing Burton Albion to end their home struggles and secure a crucial victory over Sunderland today.

The Brewers have lost their last five Championship games at the Pirelli Stadium ahead of the Black Cats' visit (3pm) and find themselves a point adrift of safety.

The visitors, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the table, having won only once all season - but they now have former Wales boss Chris Coleman at the helm.

Prutton - who is an EFL pundit for Sky Sports - believes that this game marks the genuine start of Coleman's tenure, following a narrow 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in midweek.

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

But he is ultimately predicting a 1-0 triumph for the Brewers, who Prutton says will be "right up for this".

"What a massive game this is - for both teams," he told Sky Sports.

"This is where Chris Coleman's tenure really starts at Sunderland, because they were never realistically going to get anything from Villa Park in midweek.

"A win could really help kick-start things there for him.

"It's a big game for Burton as well.

"A home game against a side below them in the league presents a real opportunity to claim a victory, and they'll be right up for this.

"It will be tight, but I have to back Nigel Clough's men to edge it."