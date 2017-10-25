Former Nottingham Forest striker Matty Fryatt believes his summer trial with Burton Albion came "a little too soon" for him.

Fryatt – who is currently training with League One Walsall - spent the early part of pre-season training with the Brewers at St George’s Park as he stepped up his recovery from a long-standing Achilles problem.

The 31-year-old, released at the end of his contract by Forest, told BBC Sport: "The pre-season at Burton came a little too soon for me as I was not really in the right condition for them.

(Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

"But it was good to be out there for two weeks with them."

The striker had been trying to regain his fitness with Nigel Clough’s side during pre-season, following that long spell on the sidelines.

Coach Andy Garner and Clough both suggested in the summer that it would not be a lack of quality on Fryatt’s part that would be decisive if Burton didn’t hand him a contract rather than the striker’s fitness levels.

Having not played a competitive game since November 2015 for Nottingham Forest, that ultimately swayed their decision, although he did show small flashes of his proven Championship class.

Garner said ahead of Albion's first pre-season friendly at Kidsgrove Athletic: "All he'll be concerned about is his injury - we're obviously concerned about that, he's been out for a long time.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion)

"But all he can do is do whatever he can, and this week particularly, he has done really, really well."

Fryatt made only 17 Championship starts and eight substitute appearances for Forest, following his arrival on a free transfer from Hull in the summer of 2014, largely because of his injury problems.

However, he did score six goals within those appearances.

Following his stint with Burton, he is now training with the Saddlers, the club where he started his career.

He said: "The last month or so I have been training with Walsall, so they have given me an opportunity and I am still hopeful of giving it a go."