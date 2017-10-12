Burton Albion head to Ashton Gate on Friday night (7:45pm) as they look to bounce back from consecutive 4-0 defeats at the Pirelli Stadium with a positive performance against the high-flying Robins.

Burton travelled to Bristol City for the first time in their history, and here's how they got on...

The Brewers managed to hold onto a point that would later prove pivotal in their astonishing debut season of survival in the Championship after a 0-0 draw at Ashton Gate.

Albion's debut trip to Bristol City saw them come away with a crucial point in a game both sides desperately need points from and typified the incredible resilience Burton showed throughout much of last season.

Neither side could capitalise on some great chances, with Bristol's Lee Tomlin missing the pick of the bunch after he blazed his penalty way over the bar following John Mousinho's foul on Aden Flint.

But Burton had chances themselves, with Lloyd Dyer going close after he spurned his opportunity wide from close range.

In the end, the Brewers held on to earn their seventh clean sheet of the campaign and another point on their way to a historic second-tier survival.

Since then, Burton's squad has seen some significant changes - not least the departure of former skipper Mousinho to Oxford United.

Tom Flanagan, Lloyd Dyer and Luke Murphy are the only players to have started in that draw and the defeat to Wolves last month.

Manager Nigel Clough, has also changed formation since their last meeting with the former Derby County boss now preferring a 3-5-2 formation as opposed to the 4-1-4-1 he fielded at Ashton Gate last March.