Burton Albion will be looking to secure their first away victory of the season when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (3pm).

The Brewers' trip to the City Ground last season was a first for other reasons of course - and it turned out to be a memorable one for many reasons...

Nigel Clough's Albion began life in the Championship for the first time with a thrilling encounter on the banks of the River Trent against Clough's former side Forest.

The second-tier debutants ultimately lost the game 4-3 after having taken a 2-1 lead in the first half.

The result, perhaps, put Clough's side on the map - proving that they were not to be underestimated under any circumstances in their debut second-tier campaign.

The players and manager continued with that belief for the rest of the season, and it paid dividends.

On that sunny August afternoon, Britt Assombalonga delivered the first blow to the Championship new boys with a sliding tap in from inside the six-yard box after Jorge Grant's shot seemed to be heading wide of Jon McLaughlin's goal.

But Burton hit back just four minutes later when Lucas Akins bundled the ball over the line from a similar distance after Forest failed to deal with a corner, scoring his and the club's first ever Championship goal in the process.

And three minutes later, Lloyd Dyer had driven Albion in front with a tidy finish to complete an eye-catching counter-attack.

It was not quite as eye-catching as his celebration, though, as the experienced winger tore downfield to celebrate in front of the travelling Burton faithful to create an unforgettable image.

It took Forest until the last minute of first-half injury time to respond. Thomas Lam’s long-range effort somehow managed to find its way through a heavy crown of players and John McLaughlin at the near post.

As a topsy-turvy clash continued, Oliver Burke regained the lead for the hosts just four minutes after the restart.

The talented winger - who would soon be on his way out of the club to join RB Leipzig - volleyed in from close range after Pajtim Kasami’s free-kick was deflected to him.

Assombalonga then doubled his tally for the match and made it 4-2 with a header from close range shortly after, landing what looked to be the telling blow to Clough's men.

But substitute Tom Naylor scored a header of his own in injury time to set up a dramatic finale, converting Hamza Choudhury's accurate cross.

And it looked like Albion would end their first day in the Championship with a point to their name as Matt Palmer delivered a delightful 95th-minute free-kick from the right.

Ben Turner stooped low to meet it with his head, and the effort looked destined for the bottom corner of the Forest net. Instead, it rolled agonisingly wide - and that was that.

Fourteen months on, it remains to be seen what drama awaits on Saturday - and who will be involved from that game.

Forest had only two players playing in their most recent game at Derby County that featured in their 4-3 victory against the Brewers - substitute keeper Stephen Henderson and midfield maestro Ben Osborn.

Burton, however, have all three of their goal scorers from the match currently involved in their matchday squad.

This could give Clough's players a sense of regularity that could give them the crucial edge against a rebuilding, new look Nottingham Forest side.