Burton Albion midfielder Luke Murphy will be looking to Lloyd Dyer for inspiration on Tuesday night should the Brewers be stuck in a rut against Aston Villa.

The Villans head to the Pirelli Stadium in the first of back-to-back home games for Albion, with Wolverhampton Wanderers to follow on Saturday.

Murphy, on-loan from Leeds United once again this term, looked on as Dyer fired home a sumptuous swerving strike to equalise for the Brewers in a 1-1 draw with Steve Bruce's side back in April, following Jonathan Kodjia's opener.

Dyer's rocket into the top-right-corner made sure that Albion gained another crucial point on the way to Championship survival.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The former Villa trainee has found himself on the bench for the Brewers' last league three matches - in which they are unbeaten - and was handed the task of trying to unlock a Queens Park Rangers defence that held out for a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Hix six goals last term proved vital, and he has already shown his worth once again with the winner against Birmingham City last month, leading Murphy to reveal how much he values Dyer's willingness to instigate an Albion attack.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Whenever Lloyd is on the pitch, you just try to give him the ball," Murphy said ahead of Villa's visit to the Pirelli on Tuesday night.

"Because whenever he has it, nine times out of 10 he makes something happen.

"He's a pleasure to play with and he tends to score against Birmingham every time we play against them, and he did last year against Villa.

"One hundred per cent, if he's on the pitch, we'll be looking to give the ball to Lloyd."