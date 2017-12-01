The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Burton Albion midfielder Adam Bolder will play home games for free for new team North Ferriby United after re-signing with the club.

The ex-Derby County, Hull City and Burton man joined the Yorkshire side for a second time after leaving Scarbrough Athletic where his brother, Chris, was assistant manager.

Bolder made 81 appearances for the Brewers, scoring four goals, after joining from Millwall in July 2010 before being released by current Rams boss Gary Rowett in May 2012.

And North Ferriby said, via their Twitter account, that Bolder will be playing home games for free, with the club calling it an "incredible commitment".

And he could be in line to feature for their next match, a National League North clash with Nuneaton Town on Saturday.