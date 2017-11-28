Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion loanee Tyler Walker has signed a new long-term contract at Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old - who was already under contract until the summer of 2019 at the City Ground - has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Reds.

Walker spent the second half of the 2015/16 campaign on loan with the Brewers and would go on to make six appearances.

(Image: Steve Parkin)

That included an influential appearance off the bench in the 1-1 draw at home to Bury, when he flicked home an injury-time equaliser to secure a crucial point on their way to promotion into the Championship.

A loan at League Two Stevenage followed last term for Walker - but he is now regularly competing for a first-team spot with Forest.

He scored twice in a 4-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers earlier this month, and appeared in Sunday's 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City.