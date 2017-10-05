Ex-Burton Albion captain John McGrath reckons his former club can defy the odds once again and pull off another unlikely Championship survival act.

And the Brewers legend believes the likes of Albion and 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City are leading the way for the so-called 'smaller clubs' to achieve success.

Midfielder McGrath made more than 200 appearances for the Brewers in a career that also took in Premier League outings for Aston Villa, and a spell at nearby Tamworth.

During his time at Burton, the 37-year-old helped the club to achieve promotion to the Football League for the first time in its history, making 46 appearances and bagging six goals in that memorable 2008/09 campaign, before going on to help Albion establish themselves in League Two.

Burton's rise from that point is well-documented.

And McGrath - who is now player-manager of Mickleover Sports in Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division - believes that the likes of Albion and Leicester are a shining light for those who aspire to overcome the odds and make footballing history.

"Why not?" he replies, when asked about Albion's chances of beating the drop once again.

(Image: Phil Cole/Getty Images)

"I think it's going to get harder and harder, year on year for the smaller clubs to succeed.

"But I think people like Leicester City winning the Premier League a couple of seasons ago would make people look and realise and think it can be done on what I would call a shoe-string budget.

"You've got the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and the big boys.

"For someone like Leicester, you've got people like Jamie Vardy coming from non-league and pushing through. It’s great to see.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Nigel kind of cut his teeth at non-league level and he's taken Burton all the way.

"He's left Derby County, Sheffield United and he's come back and done a great job.

"It's probably the first result that I look for every weekend."