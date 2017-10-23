Stephen Bywater reckons Burton Albion were better than Nottingham Forest despite their 2-0 loss to the Reds on Saturday - and reckons the Brewers can bounce back with winnable home games against Ipswich Town and Barnsley up next.

The Brewers' goalkeeper - who last week signed a new and improved contract keeping him at the club until summer 2019 - reckons that defeat was an example of just how crucial it is for the Brewers not to allow teams a route back into a game in which they were in the ascendency.

Albion looked on course for an impressive fourth-successive clean sheet on the road, but Burton's volatile form showed when a flapping Bywater failed to properly connect with Liam Bridcutt's cross and allowed Barrie McKay to open the scoring in the second-half.

That took the wind out of Albion's sails following an impressive first-half in which they stifled their possession-based hosts' attacking style, all while creating chances themselves.

And, as Bywater says, it all comes down to fine margins - none more so than when the scorer of Forest's second, Eric Lichaj, pulled off a stunning block from Lloyd Dyer's goal-bound effort with goalkeeper Jordan Smith scrambling in no-man's land.

Burton now find themselves heading into those home games against Ipswich and Barnsley needing two positive results - but Bywater, as upbeat as ever, has every confidence in the squad to regroup and go again.

"I think we're a better team than Forest – it’s fine margins," Bywater told the club's website.

"The teams that are right up there, there's a bit of a difference in quality but they’re paying fortunes for that.

"£13 million for someone at Wolves, that's a lot of money.

"If we're competing against that then we can’t compete against that can we?

"But what we can do is have a good squad and the gaffer's done that.

"Every club he's been at he's got a good squad together and we've got that this year here with added quality and we've just got to go into every game and be positive."