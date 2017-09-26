Former Nottingham Forest and Leeds United midfielder David Prutton reckons Burton Albion and Aston Villa will draw 1-1 tonight.

The Brewers host the Villans at the Pirelli Stadium and Prutton - who also had a spell at Southampton during a career that took in over 400 league appearances - reckons that tonight's result will be a repeat of last term's clash between the pair.

Jonathan Kodjia opened the scoring for Villa last term
Jonathan Kodjia opened the scoring just three minutes into April's meeting between the two sides following Ben Turner's mis-placed back-pass, before Lloyd Dyer's second-half rocket all but ended Villa's late charge towards the play-offs.

"Burton held QPR to a good draw at Loftus Road at the weekend, and you feel Nigel Clough would take a point in every away game this season," Prutton told Sky Sports .

"They'll need to get their wins at home though if they want to survive.

"Aston Villa have had a couple of great wins in the league and it finally looks like Steve Bruce might be getting things right. But I think Burton will hold them to a draw."