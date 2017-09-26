Former Nottingham Forest and Leeds United midfielder David Prutton reckons Burton Albion and Aston Villa will draw 1-1 tonight.

The Brewers host the Villans at the Pirelli Stadium and Prutton - who also had a spell at Southampton during a career that took in over 400 league appearances - reckons that tonight's result will be a repeat of last term's clash between the pair.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

Jonathan Kodjia opened the scoring just three minutes into April's meeting between the two sides following Ben Turner's mis-placed back-pass, before Lloyd Dyer's second-half rocket all but ended Villa's late charge towards the play-offs.

"Burton held QPR to a good draw at Loftus Road at the weekend, and you feel Nigel Clough would take a point in every away game this season," Prutton told Sky Sports .

"They'll need to get their wins at home though if they want to survive.

"Aston Villa have had a couple of great wins in the league and it finally looks like Steve Bruce might be getting things right. But I think Burton will hold them to a draw."