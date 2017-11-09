Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Premier League referee Roger Dilkes praised Tony Harrington for his handling of Jed Wallace's dismissal in Burton Albion's 1-0 win over Millwall at the Den last weekend.

Wallace was sent off in the 59th minute by Harrington for a late tackle on Tom Flanagan, with the Brewers then going on to win the game 1-0 thanks to Marvin Sordell's effort.

The midfielder saw his appeal against the red card rejected by the FA yesterday, with Millwall releasing a statement blasting the FA and calling for an overhaul of the 'archaic' appeals process.

And now former Football League and Premier League referee Dilkes has sided with Harrington, saying Wallace's challenge on Flanagan "ticks all the boxes" for a dismissal.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"When I was watching this game, I saw - first and foremost - that Tony Harrington had an excellent position, the Burton player was striding away and Wallace chases him," Dilkes told You Are The Ref .

"The ball is nowhere near the challenge, it's his straddling leg behind him and he just literally goes right through him.

"Now, it's reckless for a start, it endangers the safety of the player because he can't protect himself in any way - he doesn't even know it's coming.

"And it's around about the ankle area where he takes him out. It's dangerous, so it ticks all the boxes for me.

"So Tony Harrington, take a bow."

In a rare show of unity between two managers on a decision that has gone against one of them, Nigel Clough agreed with Neil Harris post-match that Wallace's challenge warranted just a yellow card.

But there's a simple explanation for that, according to Dilkes.

"They've got to player each other again later on in the season though, haven't they?" he concluded.