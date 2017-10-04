AFC Telford United manager Rob Edwards is full of praise for the attitude of his on-loan Burton Albion striker Marcus Dinanga after the forward took his tally to eight goals for the season on Tuesday night.

Dinanga continued his impressive start to life with the Bucks by bagging a double in Telford's 4-1 FA Cup third-qualifying-round replay win over Stafford Rangers.

That puts Edwards' side into the competition's fourth final qualifying round, with Dinanga and co set to take on FC United of Manchester on Saturday October 14.

The Brewers academy graduate was rewarded for his hard work on loan at Matlock Town last term - where he hit 34 goals in a season-long spell - with a new contract at the Pirelli Stadium that will keep him with the Brewers until the summer of 2019.

With the ink on that deal barely dried, Dinanga was sent out to National League North side Telford, a step up from his previous loan and a test of Dinanga's ability to score goals at a higher level.

So far, he is passing that test with flying colours.

"He has got the right attitude, he is working really hard and is focused," Edwards told the Shropshire Star.

"He is a goalscorer, he loves scoring goals and we want people who love scoring goals.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

"The best thing about him is that he is working for the team, that's the most important thing.

"When he does that, he will score goals. His form is good.

"That's what we demand from all the players, that work rate.

"If they don't have that and do that, they won't be around for long.

"Everyone gives us the effort every day, that's a must. It's not negotiable."