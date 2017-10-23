It was an unhappy return to the City Ground for Burton Albion's manager Nigel Clough after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Second-half goals from Barrie McKay and Eric Lichaj ensured Clough and his side left Trentside feeling deflated after an opening first-half in which Lloyd Dyer should have put the Brewers ahead but for Lichaj's stunning goal-line block.

It was the Brewers' fifth successive Championship game without scoring a goal as they failed to capitalise on the numerous chances they had throughout the game.

McKay opened the scoring after his rising shot flew past Stephen Bywater following his failure to deal with a cross and Lichaj doubled their lead after he slid the ball into the bottom corner following a slick move by the Reds.

The result means that they remain in the bottom three and extends Burton's winless run to six games with two crucial home matches against Ipswich Town and Barnsley up next.