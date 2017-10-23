Nottingham Forest 2-0 Burton Albion - the best pictures on a disappointing day at the City Ground

SportgalleryNottingham Forest 2-0 Burton Albion - the best pictures on a disappointing day at the City GroundThe Brewers suffered a defeat on the road for the first time in four matchesBurton Mail15:31, 23 OCT 2017Updated15:35, 23 OCT 2017Nigel Clough returned to the City Ground where he enjoyed a successful career as a player. (Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)1 of 8Captain Jake Buxton leads out the team for the warm up. (Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)2 of 8Stephen Bywater and Kyle McFadzean applaud the travelling Brewers. (Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)3 of 8It was an early exit for John Brayford, who went down with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Tom Flanagan. (Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)4 of 8The Brewers fluffed their lines after Lloyd Dyer's effort was blocked on the line (Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)5 of 8Barrie McKay celebrates opening the score for Nottingham Forest alongside team mate Eric Lichaj. (Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)6 of 8Eric Lichaj wheels away in celebration after bagging the second goal of the game. (Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)7 of 8It was an unhappy return for the Brewers boss after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Forest. (Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)8 of 8