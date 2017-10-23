Load mobile navigation
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Burton Albion - the best pictures on a disappointing day at the City Ground

The Brewers suffered a defeat on the road for the first time in four matches

  1. Nigel Clough returned to the City Ground where he enjoyed a successful career as a player.
    Nigel Clough returned to the City Ground where he enjoyed a successful career as a player.1 of 8
  2. Captain Jake Buxton leads out the team for the warm up.
    Captain Jake Buxton leads out the team for the warm up.2 of 8
  3. Stephen Bywater and Kyle McFadzean applaud the travelling Brewers.
    Stephen Bywater and Kyle McFadzean applaud the travelling Brewers.3 of 8
  4. It was an early exit for John Brayford, who went down with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Tom Flanagan.
    It was an early exit for John Brayford, who went down with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Tom Flanagan.4 of 8
  5. The Brewers fluffed their lines after Lloyd Dyer's effort was blocked on the line
    The Brewers fluffed their lines after Lloyd Dyer's effort was blocked on the line5 of 8
  6. Barrie McKay celebrates opening the score for Nottingham Forest alongside team mate Eric Lichaj.
    Barrie McKay celebrates opening the score for Nottingham Forest alongside team mate Eric Lichaj.6 of 8
  7. Eric Lichaj wheels away in celebration after bagging the second goal of the game.
    Eric Lichaj wheels away in celebration after bagging the second goal of the game.7 of 8
  8. It was an unhappy return for the Brewers boss after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Forest.
    It was an unhappy return for the Brewers boss after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Forest.8 of 8
