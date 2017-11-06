Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough said he and his backroom staff felt 'justified' after the Brewers' change of formation paid off with a 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday.

Marvin Sordell's 70th minute strike was all that could separate the two sides - with Burton lining up in an unfamiliar 4-3-3 system at the Den.

It marked the first time that Clough had opted for a back-four since the early stages of the season, and the decision to go with three upfront - Sean Scannel, Lloyd Dyer and Sordell outlined Burton's attacking intent.

He had hinted in the build-up that there could be personnel changes , or even a system change - with the 3-5-2 that had seen them put in good performances against Barnsley and Ipswich Town previously put to one side.

Ultimately, though, those matches ended in defeat which is why Clough feels his decision to freshen things up was justified.

The defence in particular looked sharper - something Clough pointed out post-match - with the likes of Ben Turner and Jake Buxton looking much more comfortable in a centre-back pairing.

Tom Flanagan was drafted in for his first start in the league, while Kyle McFadzean was shunted out to right-back with Millwall expected to go direct.

The change in system also gave Stephen Warnock a rest as he was dropped to the bench - but his experience was vital once the Brewers had to start defending their lead.

They did just that - and Burton's defence gladly cleared everything that came their way before pressing for a winner of their own which duly came.

"We thought a change of formation was justified," Clough said post-match.

"We didn't think that was necessarily the reason we'd been losing games, but sometimes just a change will help and freshen things up.

"I thought Kyle McFadzean did very well at right-back - it's the first time he's played there I think for some time.

"And I thought Jake Buxton, Ben Turner, Tom Flanagan and Stephen Warnock all did their jobs."

That change to a back-four more than paid off, and Clough revealed the thinking behind that post-match.

With Steve Morison and Lee Gregory making a nuisance of themselves before Tom Elliot joined the fray, Clough was pleased that his side managed to marshal them as well as they did.

"We said to the back-four: 'if you deal with Morison and Gregory, then we've got a chance of winning the game', Clough added.

"And I thought, generally speaking, we did that.

"When Steve Morison went off, you're always relieved - but then Gregory and Elliot are still a handful.

"And then the quick lad comes on, so they’ve got a lot of threats throughout the team.

"But you have to match them, with the aerial duels and physically first of all to stand any chance at all.