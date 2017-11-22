Burton Albion are in action at Highgate United tonight (7:45pm) in the second round of the Birmingham Senior Cup, with a Chris Beardsley and Nick Fenton starting for the Brewers.

It's an otherwise youthful side, with the familiar Jayden Cotterill, Jack Hallahan, Reece Hutchinson and Harry Campbell all in action at The Coppice.

The Brewers overcame Bedworth United 3-1 last time out, with Matty Lund, Ben Fox and an own goal completing the scoring on a chilly night at Bedworth. #

It's a typical November night here in the West Midlands, and you can follow every kick live here on SportMail.

