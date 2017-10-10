Cauley Woodrow might have been two months into a second loan spell with Burton Albion right now after making a telling mark last season.

Instead, the England under-21 international could be lining up against the Brewers for Bristol City on Friday - and Nigel Clough knows just what threats his side may have to deal with.

Woodrow joined Albion on loan in January and scored five goals in 14 appearances, including three decisive strikes in home victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest.

That impact led the Brewers to make another loan move for the Fulham striker this summer - but the 22-year-old instead elected to join the Robins until the end of the campaign,

He has scored once in four outings so far as Lee Johnson's side have pushed themselves into the promotion conversation with some fine early-season form.

Burton will be aiming to put a dent in that form on Friday - and Clough's players will at least have a good insight into one player's threats should Woodrow feature.

"He's a goalscorer and he's capable of getting goals, whether he starts or comes off the bench," said the Brewers boss of Woodrow.

"We are certainly aware of that.

"He did brilliantly for us in the second half of last season, and we did try to get him back on loan this season.

"But I think the deal for the club, for Fulham, it was more attractive for him to go there (Bristol City).

"We completely understand, and he's gone to a club that is going to challenge.

"It'll be nice to see him, and we'll try to give him a whack if we see him on Friday night!"