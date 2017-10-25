Jake Buxton knows how Burton Albion’s attacking players are feeling during the Brewers' current goal drought.

And just as they helped Albion’s defensive department during a tough spell recently, Buxton believes the favour can be repaid this weekend against Ipswich Town.

Burton are currently the lowest scorers in the EFL, having netted only six times from 13 Championship games.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Their 'goals for' column has not been added to since the 2-1 win over Fulham last month, with chances going begging in recent games.

A goal difference of -19 is not helped by the 27 goals they have shipped so far, including eight in successive 4-0 defeats to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the previous international break.

A solid defensive display in a goalless draw at Bristol City followed that, led from the front by Luke Varney and Joe Mason, who ran tirelessly to thwart the Robins' creativity from deep.

So will this weekend provide an opportunity for Buxton or one of his fellow defenders to return the favour by ending the goal drought?

"There are confidence levels," said the Brewers on-field captain when asked about the team’s recent struggles in finding the net.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

"I know when you concede goals, you do snatch at your clearances and you do snatch at your defensive headers and stuff like that.

"So it must be the same feeling as that up front.

"It’s one of those situations we are in where we haven’t scored and you have those periods in a season.

"Maybe it needs a centre-half or a defensive midfielder or a right-back to come up with a goal just to ease that pressure, and it relaxes everybody, especially the forwards."

Nigel Clough's side have now gone five games without a goal or a win as they prepare for the visit of Ipswich on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys are also in a poor run of form, coming off the back of three consecutive defeats at the hands of Bristol City, Sheffield United and local rivals Norwich City – scoring only once in that time.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Mick McCarthy’s side are known, however for their physicality and strength, particularly in the penalty box with players like David McGoldrick and Martyn Waghorn.

But Buxton believes that the Brewers know what to expect.

"We prepare for each game individually and collectively as a group what we're going to come up against," he added.

"We're preparing as we are doing this afternoon for Ipswich coming here and we know what to do.

"We've got to be resilient, we've got to defend the box a bit better and we've also got to be better in the opposition’s box and try to score a goal from open play, or if not a set-piece to try to ease the burden and the pressure of not scoring a goal."