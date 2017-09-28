Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion's heavy defeats this season show the way teams are improving in the Championship.

Albion's 4-0 midweek defeat to Aston Villa means that three of their five league defeats since the start of the current campaign have been by a three-goal margin or more.

That list is completed by the 5-0 humbling at Leeds United on September 9 and the 4-1 reverse at Hull City on the second weekend - although Jackson Irvine's 38th-minute sending off played a pivotal role in that result.

Clough's side are only one point short of their tally at this same stage in 2016/17.

But their current goal difference of -13 is much inferior to the -2 they had next to their name after 10 games last term.

Asked if that difference was partially down to a step up in class in the Championship over a single season, Clough said: "I think so.

"Aston Villa have improved since this time last season, and Leeds have improved.

"They are the two teams really - against Hull, we were down to 10 men.

"So you look at those two teams, and they have improved immeasurably in the last six or 12 months."

Clough has regularly pointed out, as he did last season, that his Burton players need to be prepared to suffer defeats, such is the gulf in resources between themselves and many of their divisional rivals.

Another thing he stresses is the importance of his players being able to quickly respond to such setbacks.

And Clough may not see that being too much of an issue for Saturday's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers given he was pleased with their showing in midweek, despite the heavy loss.

"We have to be (able to bounce back)," he added.

"We have to be because we know we're going to take hits.

"We didn't take the big hits last season that we've taken already.

"But a defeat is a defeat in some ways, and the lads are down, but not too down (after the Villa game), because they know they played reasonably well."