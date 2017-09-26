Marcus Dinanga is targeting another 30-goal haul this season as he looks to prove what he can offer Burton Albion in the future.

The Brewers academy graduate is currently on a season-long youth loan at National League North side AFC Telford United after penning a new one-year deal with Albion's senior side last month.

Dinanga - who found the net five times for Burton during an impressive run of pre-season performances - was in prolific form while on loan at Matlock Town last season, where he scored on 34 occasions and was named the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division young player of the year.

And after taking his tally for the Bucks to six with a double in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Chorley, Dinanga says he is pushing to gain an even more ruthless eye for goal and become Telford's go-to goalscorer in the coming months.

"I am doing extras in training, things like that," the Albion forward told the Shropshire Star.

"I need to work on my finishing more, so I can be more clinical in front of goal.

"I know I've wasted a few chances in the last few games.

"Hopefully that won't happen again and I can finish every chance I get - that is the only way I can get to that 30 mark I want.

"It's what all strikers want to be - I want to be the main striker.

"The only way I can do that is by showing I can score every game and the gaffer can trust me, and know that I can deliver every game."