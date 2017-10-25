Hull City are set to offer Abel Hernandez a new deal in a bid to tie down the side lined striker.

Hernandez has not featured for the Tigers since rupturing his Achilles in the 3-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, only three days after scoring a hat-trick in victory over Burton Albion.

But while he looks unlikely to return before February, the club are keen to sort out his uncertain future.

With the striker coming to the end of his current deal, which is due to expire at the end of this season, he has been the centre of attention over the last few transfer windows, with Aston Villa one of his lead chasers.

The 27-year-old is one of seven players – including Michael Dawson and Seb Larsson – that could leave on a free at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with the club.

The 20-year-old, who has worked his way through the ranks at the City Ground, said: 'I am very happy. To sign a contract at Forest, a club I have been at for a long time, is a dream come true."

Having made 35 appearances since making his debut for the Reds against Reading last season, Worrall - who featured in Saturday's win over the Brewers - has captained the first-team squad and led England Under-20s to success in the Toulon Tournament.

He added: "It is a long time to be signing a contract at 20 years old, but I am more than happy to do it.

"I am very happy to be signing for such a long time at a club that I have grown up with. It shows that we need to get back to where we belong and that is my goal over the next four-and-a-half-years.



"I have got to give a lot of thanks to Mark Warburton for giving me the opportunity to come into the team and has played me week in, week out for a long time and to be rewarded with a new contract is brilliant.

"It is testament to the hard work I have been putting in so I am very proud."

Sheffield United are keeping a close eye on West Ham United’s Sam Byram, who they are looking to take on loan.

Chris Wilder’s side have had an impressive start to the season, which currently sees them in third place in the Championship following promotion from League One last term.

But in order to continue their challenge for promotion to the Premier League, he is looking to bring in new additions.

Byram is finding opportunities limited at the London Stadium, where he finds himself behind Pablo Zabaleta in the pecking order.

He would be suited to Wilder’s favoured 3-5-2 formation, having had experience on the right hand side of defence and midfield.

The 24-year-old brings a wealth of Championship experience with him, having played more than 130 times for Leeds United.