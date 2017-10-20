Burton Albion have kept more Championship clean sheets on the road than ANY other side in the second-tier in 2017, with seven shutouts to their name this calendar year.

That is the incredible statistic that Nigel Clough's side are leading the way in, with table-toppers Wolves having kept six clean sheets and Cardiff City, Fulham and Preston North End lagging behind with five.

The three clean sheets the Brewers have kept on the road this term have, incidentally, all come in their last three away matches - against Norwich City, QPR and Bristol City.

The Brewers are enjoying life on the road as of late, and will be going for a fourth clean sheet in a row on the road against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, when they travel to the City Ground (3pm).