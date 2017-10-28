Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy was in a typically defiant mood following his side's 2-1 smash-and-grab win over Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon.

McCarthy's side battled back from a goal down to escape from the Pirelli Stadium with three points despite Burton's domination in the first half and for the opening exchanges of the second.

Despite a glut of first-half openings, the Brewers did not open the scoring until the 57th minute, when Ben Turner's header looped over Bartosz Bialkowski and put the demons of a barren 546-minute goalless run to rest.

Ultimately, though, the game ended in heartbreak for Albion as Martyn Waghorn's instinctive reply and Bersant Celina's last-gasp free-kick ensured that the Tractor Boys kept up their 100 per cent league record against the Brewers.

Having started the game slowly, the travelling fans in the East Stand made their feelings known to McCarthy.

The calls for Celina's introduction grew, and the Ipswich boss brought him on just five minutes before he hit the winner.

That, ultimately, was the decisive moment of the game.

But McCarthy still managed to find some sympathy for the Brewers' lack of anything to show for their efforts.

"Absolutely," McCarthy replied when asked if Burton could feel hard done by having registered 18 shots on Bialkowski's goal.

"But it's not breaking my heart though, I have to be honest.

"Nobody's giving me any when we're getting pumped, and they're not looking for any either.

"They played well today and it took all our efforts to stop them.

"We added a bit of quality at the end of it."

McCarthy also revealed the desire from Waghorn to make amends for Burton's opener after a mix-up in the Ipswich team.

Bialkowski superbly saved Luke Murphy's long-range effort for a corner, before Turner's looped header from Matty Lund's corner put the Brewers ahead.

Ipswich wouldn't lie down though, and came back with Waghorn proving his worth at this level with a deadly strike eight minutes later to breathe life into the match.

"He (Waghorn) did great with the goal", he added.

"He was unhappy with their goal because we had a throw-in and it ended up as a corner

"Between himself and the thrower we lost it, it ends up as a corner and ends up in our net.

"He wasn't best pleased with that, so he made up for it."