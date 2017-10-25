Burton Albion host Ipswich Town for only the second time this weekend following April's 2-1 win for the Tractor Boys at the Pirelli Stadium.

That result ensured Mick McCarthy's side did the double over Nigel Clough's men.

Despite all the pre-season predictions condemning the Brewers to relegation, though, Ipswich were one of only five teams to achieve that feat across the entire campaign.

Three of those were the teams that finished as the Championship's top three – Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Reading.

Brighton

Tomer Hemed scored an 88th-minute penalty to secure a 1-0 win for the Seagulls over the Brewers at the Pirelli Stadium back in September 2016.

Burton had gone into the game on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, but with injuries and suspensions biting, they offered little going forward and were unable to produce enough clear-cut chances to get past Chris Houghton’s side.

Still, a valuable goalless draw looked on the cards until Lee Williamson felled Jiri Skalak late on and Hemed stepped up to stroke the spot-kick past Jon McLaughlin.

It was a heavier defeat when Burton visited the Amex later in the season, where they fell to a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Seagulls.

Hemed was on the score sheet once again, bagging a double, while Sam Baldock added a third as the dominant home side quickly built up a 3-0 lead.

Michael Kightly’s free-kick gave the Brewers fleeting hope, before Glenn Murray’s header sank Nigel Clough’s side, who were just two points off the relegation zone at the time.

The result saw Brighton move up to first and sealed their sixth consecutive victory at home. They would go on to earn a historic promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle United

Dwight Gayle and Mohamed Diame were at their ruthless best against Burton in December last year, as Newcastle beat Burton 2-1 in their first-ever meeting to ensure they topped the table at Christmas.

Gayle opened the scoring for Newcastle, before Lloyd Dyer pegged them back just five minutes later – scoring his fourth goal of the season by providing the finishing touch to a gorgeous move down the right involving Jackson Irvine and John Brayford.

Diame, though, had a response and got the winner in the 34th minute.

The Brewers went into the reverse fixture having stunned promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town four days earlier, Irvine scoring that unforgettable 95th-minute winner.

However, all eyes at St James' Park for Albion's second clash with the Magpies were on referee Keith Stroud when he wrongly disallowed Matt Ritchie's successful penalty for encroachment.

The midfielder did eventually settle the game, though, curling home a superb strike from outside the box to bring Albion back down to earth after those Huddersfield celebrations.

Reading

Dominic Samuel, Danny Williams and an own goal from John Brayford were the difference between the two sides when the Brewers travelled down to the Madejski.

The Brewers were well under par against Jaap Stam's Royals, and suffered what was, at that stage, their heaviest Championship loss of 3-0.

It saw Reading climb to third, while Burton slipped to 20th.

In the final game of the season, the two teams played out an entertaining game at the Pirelli Stadium under memorable circumstances.

The outcome was ultimately immaterial, with the Brewers having secured their Championship survival the previous week and Reading already sure of a play-off spot.

Joseph Mendes scored just three minutes into the clash before Jordan Obita and Yann Kermongant extended the Royals’ lead before 65 minutes to seemingly decide the contest.

But the Brewers fought back through Ben Turner and Cauley Woodrow, who netted in quickfire fashion to set up an eye-opening finish.

It was Stam’s men, though, that got the final say when Lewis Grabban rounded it off with a goal four minutes from time that secured a third placed finish and a play-off semi-final against Fulham.

Brentford

Scott Hogan scored a double at Griffin Park to seal victory despite Jamie Ward's first-half equaliser for Burton, who remained without an away win at that time.

The standout clash with Brentford, though, came in March.

Having conceded early on, the Brewers roared back before the break and led 3-1 at the break thanks to Marvin Sordell's quick-fire goals and a fine Cauley Woodrow free-kick.

But the Bees played some scintillating stuff in the second half and Albion folded.

Sergi Canos and Lasse Vibe both got two a piece, with Jota finishing it off as the visitors came back to win 5-3.

Albion's response to that defeat arguably defined their season.