Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine has revealed just how close Nigel Clough came to joining Nottingham Forest last season.

Clough was granted permission to speak to Forest about the vacant role at the City Ground after Philippe Montanier's sacking in January , but opted to stay with the Brewers - calling it "the right thing to do" as they continued their quest for Championship survival.

Now Irvine, himself having moved on to pastures new following his record move from the Pirelli Stadium to Hull City - has told how the players were resigned to the fact that Clough was moving on.

The £2.5 million man was addressing the murmurs of discontent surrounding the future of his national team manager at Australia - Ange Postecoglou - and drew upon his own experiences at Burton.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

The Brewers beat QPR 2-1 in what could have potentially been Clough's last match in charge of Albion, but it is widely believed that the rousing performance of his side at Loftus Road convinced him that his immediate future remained at the Pirelli.

"It (Postecoglou's future) is something I'm sure he will briefly - very briefly - address once we’re all together … it’s kind of strange," Irvine told the Daily Football Show podcast .

"I remember with Burton, on the last couple of days of the window, we'd basically been told that our manager was going to Nottingham Forest the day of the game, on the bus to the game.

"You're turning up for an away game - it was actually against QPR, against Mass (Luongo) – and you turn up and he's talking to you before the game … mate, we just heard you're going!

(Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

"It is a bit strange, but as soon as you step out over the line, it just vanishes. It doesn't even come into your head.

"I'm sure the (Socceroos) players will all feel the same way. Once the football starts, all that kind of stuff fades far into the background."