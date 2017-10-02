Jake Buxton wants to make sure Burton Albion do not get carried away by their recent struggles.

The Brewers are heading into the second international break of the Championship season on the back of consecutive 4-0 defeats on home soil, at the hands of Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

For as good as both of those promotion-chasing sides were, Albion struggled to truly threaten their visitors, despite enjoying some promising spells in the Villa defeat.

They were 2-0 down before the 20-minute mark in both, and three-goal deficits by half-time proved far too much to overcome.

But while on-field captain Buxton knows all too well how frustrating a few days it has been at the Pirelli Stadium, he was quick to ensure that previous displays this season were not forgotten.

Victories over Birmingham City and Fulham caught the eye, as did the recent goalless draws away at Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers - all which have helped Albion to sit above the relegation zone after 11 games.

"We're obviously disappointed with the week that we've had," said Buxton.

"We had a tremendous week a couple of weeks before this one (when they drew at Norwich and defeated Fulham), so we have to be careful and not take things to heart too much.

"But we are disappointed with the goals we've conceded in both the games, two home games against Villa and Wolves.

"To concede eight goals is not great by the team.

"But we have to not get too down. I know it's hard not to at times like this, but we have to remember that, if the season finished today, we'd be out the bottom three.

"So it's something we've got to address.

"We've looked solid in previous games, at QPR and at Norwich, and then when we played Fulham here as well.

"We've gone and stood toe-to-toe with the teams on Tuesday night and Saturday and we've been beaten, outbattled and outplayed and not shown enough aggression.

"We've not done our jobs, basically."

Given the quality and resources at the disposal of Villa and Wolves, it was the nature of Burton's defeats to their Midlands rivals, rather than the results themselves, that left the Pirelli Stadium in flat mood by 5pm on Saturday.

Much of that was down to the slow starts made in both games, leaving Nigel Clough's men with a seemingly insurmountable challenge in the final hour.

And Buxton believes lessons should be learned from that.

"We are out of the bottom three, and the main objective is we have to stay in this division," he added.

"As it stands, we have to do better than we have in the previous two homes - but let's not forget that we've gone and got a point at Norwich and beaten Fulham here.

"We've done well, it's just we've had a bit of a blip.

"We've had two home games where we've gone and tried to stand toe-to-toe with them, gone and tried to get in their faces, and at times they have picked us off.

"Like I say, we've not kicked the ball out of the stand or gone and smashed a player - we've let it all happen in front of us.

"It's hard to rectify on the pitch, but we have to get used to that as a team.

"If it's not going too well, let's try to shut up shop and, if it is going to be a tough first half, we try to come in 1-0 down and not 3-0.

"Because at the moment, we can't get back into games.

"If we're coming in at half-time 3-0 down in two games, there's no way back for us."