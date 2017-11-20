Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion captain Jake Buxton insists that Tuesday night's visit to Brentford is the type of match that is more likely to define the Brewers' season than Friday night's 3-1 loss to Sheffield United.

The Brewers dust themselves down and go again, starting with the visit to Griffin Park on Tuesday night (7:45pm), and then they welcome Sunderland - now under the stewardship of Chris Coleman - to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

The Albion skipper is quite right in that nothing is won or lost in November, but that is now five home defeats on the spin for his side who seem to enjoy playing away from home at the moment.

Burton are certainly enjoying their away trips, with only one loss coming in their five matches on the road with four clean sheets kept in those games.

And 13th-placed Brentford are fresh off the back of their first loss in nine matches - a 2-0 reverse to Cardiff City on Saturday - and a timely win against another side likely to be battling it out down at the bottom come May would be most welcome indeed.

"It's not a defining moment that we lose at home to Sheff Utd - it's the fixtures coming up," he said.

"We'll have a lot more fixtures and a lot more teams in and around us - you play in this league to get to the last 10 games.

"That's what you do, these games that we are playing now are all to get to be in touching distance, be within the pack or three, four, five points ahead of the bottom three coming into the last 10 games.

"Then the season really starts."

"That's what it's all about. We have to try to pick up points, we have to try to get three points at home and pick up points away."

"As it stands at the moment, it's flipped on its head and we seem more comfortable away from home."

It's not just Brewers fans scratching their heads at why the team seems to be more comfortable away from home - Nigel Clough has also admitted himself that he is at a loss as to explain the Jekyll and Hyde form of the Brewers so far this term.

Albion have picked up a measly seven points from a possible 27 at home this term compared to six from a possible 24 on the road - relegation form at the Pirelli for a team that prided itself on its ability to upset the odds at home.

However despite all that, Buxton maintains that those being picked to pull on the shirt of Burton Albion are still 100% committed despite concern from Brewers fans that they are not up to the job this term.

It's not just about character in the dressing room, though, and Buxton knows that - and is well aware that the quality on the pitch has to improve going forward, starting with the visit to west London on Tuesday night.

"The togetherness is never going to be in doubt, the characters we've got in there are never going to be questioned," he added.

"At times, we know that the quality is going to be better than what we have.

"But what hurt us most and what we lacked is the fact that we got outrun and out-battled in positions.

"That cannot happen if we are going to be scrapping until the end of the season and fighting, and it might take until the last day to stay up.

"We have got to have belief that we are going to run as much as we can and fight as much as we can, because that is a given every Saturday or Friday or Tuesday night."