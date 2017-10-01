Jake Buxton bemoaned Burton Albion's generosity as the Brewers fell to a second successive 4-0 defeat on home soil on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - up to second in the table with victory at the Pirelli Stadium - charged into a two-goal lead within 11 minutes, and they never let up in intensity as Albion were condemned to a sixth loss of the season.

Both of the visitors' early goals were avoidable from a Burton point of view, with Diogo Jota racing clear after a bouncing ball in midfield was not dealt with, while Stephen Bywater spilled Ruben Neves' free-kick to allow Romain Saiss to poke home the rebound.

Albion's Championship efforts have been characterised by their ability to bounce back from setbacks.

But trailing 3-0 at half-time against Wolves and Aston Villa in midweek gave them too much to do - and Buxton knows that cannot continue.

"It was very similar to Tuesday," said the Brewers' onfield captain.

"I think it's hurting us when we concede goals, and we are giving goals away.

"We got a lucky one against us against Fulham (in a 2-1 win), and we seemed to dust ourselves down.

"But we seem to be giving goals away, against Villa and the same today.

"That's what is disappointing, and we probably take it to heart, and then we don't react as well as we should do - and then we go and concede another.

"It's easy to say we should shut up shop, but when it's happening and when it's live and it's all quick, and you are coming up against top players, it's tough to address.

"We know what is expected, we know what we've got to do.

"The main thing is that we stick together as a group. That's what is going to get us through, the togetherness and the team spirit.

"We know in our dressing room that we've got an abundance of that.

"We kept going. We kept going on Tuesday night and we kept going.

"But we were just outclassed, and like the manager said, we didn't lay a glove on any of their players.

"We didn't show any aggression or desire to keep the ball out of the back of the net.

"That's what we've got to try to do."