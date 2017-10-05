Jake Buxton knows what an incredible journey Burton Albion's supporters have been on in their recent history - and he wants the current team to make sure that continues.

The Brewers are currently 11 games into their second successive Championship campaign, when this time nine years ago they were still waiting to break into the Football League for the very first time.

Since securing that historic promotion into League Two in 2009 - a success spearheaded by current boss Nigel Clough and finished under the watch of Roy McFarland - Albion have appeared in a play-off semi-final, a Wembley play-off final, won the League Two title, secured back-to-back promotions to English football's second tier, and then upset all the odds to maintain their status at that level.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

They are on target to do the same again this season, with a tally of nine points leaving them above the bottom three by a single point at this stage.

But back-to-back 4-0 defeats at the Pirelli Stadium before the international break dented Albion's confidence and has led to some frustration from Burton supporters, who have rarely seen their side so well beaten on home soil over the past decade.

In that time, of course, they have not often met sides with the quality or resources as Aston Villa or Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And as Buxton and his teammates look to bounce back after the break, Burton's on-field captain says the Brewers must show those same supporters that the team are giving everything to ensure another memorable campaign in 2017/18.

"I spoke about it before the Manchester United game in the cup, that the supporters have had an unbelievable run," he said following the 4-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

"It must be unbelievable to support this club, because of the rise from where they were at.

"It's our job now to maintain this status in this division, and that's what we've got to do.

"We have to make sure that every supporter who turns up at home knows that we put in the graft and put in a shift for what they are paying to watch."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Albion have regularly been praised for their resilience and an ability to recover quickly from setbacks in the Championship.

Those characteristics will again be called upon when they travel to in-form Bristol City on October 13.

And Buxton believes the team will be ready to show they can do just that at Ashton Gate.

"I don't think it'll be tough for us as a group," he replied when asked about the task of staying positive.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

"We've got Bristol City away - they are a team that we have to get about, we have to get around them and we have to show what we didn't show on Tuesday or Saturday, but that we have at previous games at Norwich City and QPR (when they drew 0-0).

"We've been resilient, we've been together, we've been solid and we've won duels and balls that have come into our box.

"That's what we've got to do when we play Bristol away, and try to score a goal as well.

"We've got to try to score, which is important at this moment in time."