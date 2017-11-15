Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jamie Allen believes he is getting closer to moving off the mark in front of goal for Burton Albion.

The 22-year-old is yet to find the net for the Brewers since joining from Rochdale on transfer deadline day.

It is not for a lack of trying, with Allen hitting the post in the win over Fulham and also coming close against Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Albion have lacked goals from across their midfield so far this season in comparison to last term, when the likes of Jackson Irvine and Tom Naylor were scoring with crucial regularity.

Matty Lund is the only current Burton central midfielder to have registered a League goal for the side this campaign.

And Allen hopes he can start reaping his own goalscoring rewards once one finds the back of the net.

"I'm itching to score a goal at the minute!" he said ahead of Friday's clash with Sheffield United.

"I've been waiting for it, I feel my chances are coming.

"I've been getting closer - I just need that one to go in the back of the net and hopefully more will follow."

Scoring in general was something that Burton were struggling to do earlier in the season.

They went five consecutive Championship games without a goal before the 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town last month - but a single goal was all it took to beat Millwall last time out.

If they are to back that up and defeat the high-flying Blades on Friday, Allen knows the importance of Albion being at their most clinical this time around.

"In the Championship, we have seen in the results that any team can beat anyone else in this league," he added.

"If you are on top and you are scoring, then anything can happen.

"Hopefully we can put some goals in the back of the net on Friday and we get the three points.

"Their lads will still be in good spirits (after the international break), won't they?

"It'll be a tough game, but it's one that I'm looking forward to."