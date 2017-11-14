Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jamie Allen is champing at the bit for Burton Albion to get back into Championship action and kick on from where they left off.

A valuable 1-0 victory at Millwall before the international break provided a timely end to the Brewers' wait for a Championship win, which had stretched back to September 16.

It helped nudge Albion out of the relegation zone ahead of Friday night's clash with Sheffield United at the Pirelli Stadium (7.45pm).

That is one Allen cannot wait for, with the former Rochdale man keen to follow up on Nigel Clough's suggestion that one win could shift the team's momentum.

"We needed that Millwall result to take us into the international break and then to come back in good spirits," said the Albion midfielder.

"Hopefully we can take that into Friday.

"From the international break, it feels ages since we played that game.

"Since it, I've just been itching to come back and waiting for the Sheffield United game.

"Hopefully the other lads are like that as well and we look forward to playing on Friday."

While Allen is relishing the Brewers' return to Championship action, time will tell whether he is included in their starting XI for the visit of the Blades.

The 22-year-old hit the ground running after making his debut at Leeds United in September, and he was a regular starter in the weeks that followed.

But an ankle knock in the 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town has seen him drop to the bench for the last two games, including that victory at the Den.

And Allen acknowledges that he must continue proving his worth on the training field as much as on the Pirelli turf if he is to continue thriving in one of the most hotly-contested positions in the Brewers squad.

"There are a lot of midfielders at this club," he added.

"So I have to fight for my place on the training pitch first and foremost.

"I have to do my best there, and then also when it comes to game day, do my best in that as well."