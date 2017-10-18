John Brayford could be in line for his return to the Burton Albion team at Nottingham Forest this weekend - but the Brewers are waiting on the fitness of two forwards.

Brayford has not featured for Albion since coming off in the first half of the 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa on September 26 with a hamstring injury.

The versatile defender, though, is set to train this week ahead of Saturday's City Ground clash, with Nigel Clough hopeful of having the former Sheffield United man back for selection.

Further upfield, Clough will be waiting until later in the week to decide whether loan duo Joe Mason and Sean Scannell are available to take on Forest.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Mason suffered a back injury in training on Tuesday, while Scannell is still struggling with conjunctivitis, which kept him out of Friday's goalless draw at Bristol City.

Deadline-day signing Will Miller, meanwhile, has suffered a further setback with an ongoing hamstring problem.

Asked about Brayford's possible return against Forest, Clough said: "We are hoping so.

"He is down to train today (Wednesday), so we'll see how he goes coming through that.

"Joe Mason has tweaked his back in training yesterday, so we'll see how he is.

"Everbody else, hopefully should be okay.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Will Miller has just had a little setback with his hamstring - he saw a different specialist yesterday.

"We can't really find anything on scans.

"The only other one is Sean Scannell still with his conjunctivitis in his eyes, which is why he didn't play last week.

"It's not particularly limiting physically, but when your eyes are half-open, as his are, he was really struggling to get them open last weekend.

"It's not healed up as quickly as we hoped, so we'll just see how he is over the next few days."

Miller is yet to feature for Albion since re-joining the club on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day in August.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old suffered the original hamstring injury shortly after his return to the Pirelli Stadium, and the recurring problem has become a growing source of frustration for the player himself.

"He is getting extremely frustrated," added Clough.

"I think he was when he did it.

"It's a good few weeks ago now, but he was so good and so lively in training - he was absolutely buzzing and flying.

"And then all of a sudden he felt it, and he didn't think it was that bad at the time.

"That's the thing with hamstrings sometimes, they can take much longer than you anticipate."