Burton Albion defender John Brayford's hamstring injury will keep him out of Friday night's clash with former side Sheffield United.

Brayford - who joined the Brewers on a two-year deal on transfer deadline after his contract with the Blades was terminated by mutual consent - has not featured for Albion since suffering a hamstring strain in the 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on October 21.

Since beginning his third spell at the Pirelli Stadium, the ex-Derby County defender has made six appearances - and Nigel Clough confirmed that his seventh will not be coming this week, with no current time frame given on the 29-year-old's likely return.

Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Joe Mason also looks likely to miss out against the in-form United, with a sore back continuing to cause him problems.

Asked about Brayford, Clough said: "It's him and Joe Mason (who are out).

"There's no time frame on it (for Brayford).

"Mason is the other one, his back is still sore.

"But hopefully everybody else is okay.

"Will Miller is training again, and it's great to see him back.

"He was on the bench at Millwall and will probably keep his place.

"We are close, it's just those two at the moment, and Liam Boyce, being out."

With the third international break of the Championship campaign now done and dusted, Albion begin one of the busiest runs of the season, with 10 league games to come before their FA Cup journey begins in the third round over the weekend of January 5-7.

Keeping the squad as close to full fitness as possible will prove crucial, then, over the coming weeks.

"Definitely, especially in December with the usual Christmas period and the way it has fallen," added Clough.

"We've got four games in eight or nine days.

"So that's the one you really look at.

"The cups are done now until January, so this six to eight-week period is totally concentrated on the league.

"I think it goes a long way, getting into January in reasonable condition so you can strengthen or assess the situation in January and what you need from there."