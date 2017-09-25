Burton Albion defenders John Brayford and Jake Buxton are carrying knocks ahead of Tuesday's clash with Aston Villa - but Nigel Clough is hopeful both will be fit for the game.

Brayford and Buxton have been key members of the Albion back five that has conceded only one goal in their last three Championship outings, with the pair crucial in keeping Queens Park Rangers at bay during Saturday's goalless draw at Loftus Road.

Ahead of Villa's visit to the Pirelli Stadium - where Burton will be looking for a third win from their last four home outings - Brayford is suffering with a sore calf.

Buxton, meanwhile, played the full 90 minutes against QPR after missing the Carabao Cup game at Manchester United due to injury.

As ever, decisions will be taken on who is fit enough for the Villa game following Monday's training session.

"We'll see what knocks we have from Saturday," said the Burton boss.

"The starting XI have done well now for a couple of games.

"But there was one or two knocks from Saturday, so we'll just have to see how we are.

"Then it might be a tweak or two, with us being at home rather than on the road.

"John Brayford, his calf has been sore for the last few weeks - he's looking forward to the international break.

"Jake Buxton didn't feature at Manchester United with a knock, and there's one or two other little things.

"But hopefully they'll all be okay."

Two players who did not feature in the squad at QPR are midfield duo Matt Palmer and Matty Lund.

"Matty Palmer was injured," said Clough, who added that the Albion academy graduate was struggling with a sore foot.

"Matty Lund had a little knock.

"And since he (Lund) came back from the international break, he's not been quite as good, he was a little bit disappointing at Old Trafford.

"But we try to balance the bench - a couple of midfielders, a couple of defenders and a couple of forwards.

"Matty Lund might be back in contention (for Villa), and he certainly will be on Saturday when Joe Mason misses out."

Meanwhile, summer signing Will Miller is still out of action with a hamstring problem.