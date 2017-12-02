The video will start in 8 Cancel

John Brayford and Jake Buxton return to the Burton Albion side ahead of today's match against Derby County at Pride Park, with Nigel Clough making two changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Sunderland last time out.

Brayford makes his first start for more than a month - his last match coming in the 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest - and does so at the home of the club he made in excess of 100 appearances for between 2010 and 2013.

Buxton is another ex-Derby defender to return after he recovered from a thigh injury sustained in the warm-up before last week's 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Former Ram Stephen Bywater keeps his place in goal, with a back five of Brayford, Tom Naylor, Buxton, Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan.

Lucas Akins, Luke Murphy, Matt Palmer, Will Miller make up the four-man midfield, with Marvin Sordell the loan striker.

The bench is made up of Connor Ripley, Shaun Barker, Stephen Warnock, Ben Fox - straight into the squad after being recalled from a loan at Tamworth - Hope Akpan, Joe Sbarra and Luke Varney.

That means there is no place among the substitutes for Matty Lund, Joe Mason, Kyle McFadzean and Jamie Allen today.