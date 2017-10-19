Keith Stroud will referee Burton Albion's trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday - his first Brewers game since the bizarre penalty mix-up at Newcastle United last season.

Stroud did not officiate another game in the 2016/17 campaign following Albion's 1-0 loss at St James' Park on April 5, when a first-half incident proved the game's key talking point.

The Hampshire referee awarded what looked a contentious penalty to the hosts after Dwight Gayle went down under a challenge from Tom Flanagan, with Matt Ritchie - the eventual match-winner - stepping up to slot home the spot kick.

But as Ritchie wheeled away to celebrate, Stroud blew his whistle to disallow the goal for encroachment by Gayle and awarded a free-kick to Burton, rather than allowing the Magpies to retake the penalty, as the law states.

Confusion reigned at the time over why the decision had been made, but a statement from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited group (PGMOL) afterwards stated that the law had indeed been misapplied and that Stroud and his team of officials "are understandably upset at the lapse in concentration and apologise for the mistake".

Stroud returned to EFL officiating in Peterborough United's 3-1 home defeat to Bradford City in League One last month, and he has since refereed Preston North End's win at Birmingham City and Norwich City's home draws with Bristol City and Hull City.

Twenty-one yellow cards and three reds have been shown in Stroud's four matches so far this season.

He was also the man in the middle for Albion's last meeting with Forest, when they triumphed 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium in March thanks to Cauley Woodrow's free-kick strike.