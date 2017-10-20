Kyle McFadzean has praised the tireless efforts of Burton Albion's attackers as they look to defend their impressive record of three clean sheets in a row on the road with Nottingham Forest up next on Saturday (3pm).

The Brewers go in search of a fourth away clean sheet on the bounce at the City Ground - Brewers manager Nigel Clough's old haunt - and the defender was full of admiration for the efforts of Albion's front-men in shutting down the attacks of expectant home sides when they go away from the Pirelli Stadium.

Nigel Clough called playing up-front for Burton a 'thankless task' earlier in the week, but McFadzean is full of thanks for the likes of Luke Varney, Joe Mason, Sean Scannell, Marvin Sordell and Lucas Akins who have all made notable contributions, be it closing down attackers or running into space to try and take some pressure off the defence.

McFadzean - Burton's record signing last summer before the arrival of Jackson Irvine - was asked whether the tight defensive unit of him, Ben Turner and Jake Buxton was where the praise should be directed following those shutouts, but he insisted that the strikers should take the credit for leading the press.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Indeed, it was prevalent on Friday night in Albion's most recent defensive dominance, with Joe Mason and Luke Varney putting in the leg work before a tired Bristol defence started to become more open.

And it's that McFadzean is looking for more of as the Brewers continue to look for that elusive away win - and he wants them to make the most of the opportunities that present themselves when they do get on the front foot in matches.

"I think it starts from the front really," McFadzean said at Wednesday's press conference.

"They work hard up front and we all work for the team, as soon as we go 1-0 up it's a different mentality.

"I think we need to get that mentality straight away though, to try and get a goal then go from there.

"But we just haven't been getting the rub of the green at the minute.

"When we've been on a ten minute spell when we're trying to get a goal, we just haven't."