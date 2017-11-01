The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kyle McFadzean and Luke Murphy will both be pushing to overcome injuries in time for Burton Albion's trip to Millwall on Saturday after Tuesday's chastening defeat to Barnsley.

Albion's fourth successive home loss was a painful one for them to take given their positive performance for long spells of the game.

But it may have come at further cost to the Brewers if McFadzean and Murphy - who have missed only one league game between them so far this season - do not recover from injury in time for an important trip to the Den this weekend.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

McFadzean broke his nose during a mix-up with Ben Turner ahead of the Tykes' second goal, while Murphy suffered "a couple of niggles" during a breathless clash.

Further upfield, there is mixed news on Albion forwards Joe Mason and Will Miller, with the latter again getting closer to making his first Burton appearance of the season.

"Joe Mason is unlikely (to be fit for Millwall)," said Nigel Clough on Wednesday.

"He's not done anything in training, his back was really, really sore, so he's unlikely at this stage.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"Will Miller is doing a little bit of training, he's the only possibility.

"Kyle McFadzean is a doubt with his nose, and I think Luke Murphy has got a couple of niggles as well."