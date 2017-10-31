Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will work to make sure their poor run for the season is already out of the way when they take on Barnsley tonight (7.45pm).

The Brewers are looking to end a run of six games without a Championship win as the Tykes arrive at the Pirelli Stadium, with the memories of a last-gasp defeat to Ipswich Town on Saturday still fresh in their minds.

The performance of Nigel Clough's side warranted at least a point.

Instead, Bersant Celina's 89th-minute winner left Burton with 10 points to their name from 14 games, meaning they are two points adrift of safety heading into the midweek fixtures.

That tally is a sizeable seven points short of the number they had amassed at this same stage last season.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But back in 2016/17, Albion were about to head into a sequence of matches that would see them win only two of their next 13 League outings.

This time around, Burton defender Ben Turner wants his side to kick on over the coming months, beginning with a reaction against Barnsley.

"It's another home game, it's nice to play under the lights in an evening game here," said the Albion centre-back, who ended his team's 546-minute wait for a goal on Saturday.

"We have got plenty of games to get the results we need to accomplish what we want to accomplish this season, which is exactly the same as last season.

"We are a few points behind where we were last season.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"But last season we had a terrible December, so let's have a good December, let's have a good November - let's try to move forward and be positive.

"Doom and gloom is going to get us nowhere."

Given the flattening nature of Saturday's defeat to Ipswich, Turner and his teammates are grateful to have an opportunity to get the points tally ticking over again against the Tykes.

Burton set themselves a target of staying around a point-per-game ratio, and they have fallen short of that over recent weeks.

But as Turner himself points out, there is plenty of time to put that right.

"It's nice to have a game in a few days rather than waiting a week or having an international break and having to wait two weeks," he added.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We will genuinely look forward to it, because let's remember how far the club has come.

"It's not always going to go our way, it's as simple as that.

"We don't have the resources of the other clubs, nothing is ever going to be easy for us.

"We worked very, very hard to dominate the game on Saturday for most of the game.

"That is pleasing, but then ultimately we have shot ourselves in the foot.

"We need to look at that and we need to go again.

"But as I say, it's early enough in the season to keep our heads, keep trying to be positive and do what the manager is asking to try to get the results."