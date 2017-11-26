Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Akins is finding it strange to be enduring Burton Albion's current struggles at the Pirelli Stadium - and he wants to give the fans something to cheer about sooner rather than later.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat to relegation rivals Sunderland was Albion's sixth successive home loss - their worst such run in the Football League.

The Brewers again produced moments that suggested they would nip their slump in the bud - as they did in losing to Ipswich Town and Barnsley - only to fail to capitalise on their first-half dominance and be hit by James Vaughan and George Honeyman's late goals.

For Akins, who has been a crucial member of the Albion squad since their League Two title-winning season, the Pirelli has always been seen as a happy hunting ground and a place where Burton build the foundations for their campaign.

He is hopeful that status will return in the coming weeks.

"It's very disappointing at this moment in time," said the versatile Akins, who started at right-back in the defeat to the Black Cats.

"It's very strange, because in my time here, I'm used to winning games.

"I enjoy playing here, and we just need to give the fans something to cheer about at the moment, because they are coming along and support us and, at the moment, we just can't seem to get that elusive win.

"Hopefully if they stick with us, we will turn a corner.

"And hopefully this past run of results can be a distant memory very soon and we can get back on the road of winning again and making this place a very, very tough place to come."

Akins' role at right-back saw him stationed behind Sean Scannell, who offered much of the Brewers' first-half creativity, along with Joe Sbarra and Will Miller.

That pair were making their first league starts of the season - and Akins knows they will have to play their part as much as anyone in the side as the season progresses.

"In terms of those players, squads need to be used and players are in and out of the team, so everyone has to be ready," he added.

"With those players coming in, it shows everyone at this club that we are willing to give players a chance as well.

"You don't always see behind the scenes the hard work that these young guys are doing.

"But I'm sure other academy players can look up to the players who are playing in the Championship now and take a lot out of that.

"Ultimately, the players have to try to get over this (the Sunderland loss) as quickly as possible."