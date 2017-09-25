Lucas Akins has signed a contract extension at Burton Albion until 2019.

The versatile Brewers forward - who has featured in every game so far this season - has committed another year of his future to Albion after originally penning a new two-year deal last summer.

Akins has been a stalwart of Burton's inexorable rise from League Two to the Championship, where his quality in a variety of positions has made him a valuable resource for Nigel Clough.

Signed in the summer of 2014 from Stevenage, the former Huddersfield Town trainee was Albion's leading goalscorer in their back-to-back promotion campaigns, while he found the net five times during the club's debut Championship campaign.

In 2016/17, he was used at wing-back, up front and as an out-and-out winger, while more recently, Clough has utilised him as a target man and then in central midfield.

And after seeing Akins score twice so far this campaign and be arguably Burton's standout performer, the Brewers boss says his number 10 has earned the extension.

"I think it’s important to try to tie your best players down and Lucas has been one of our most consistent performers and has that versatility that means he can fill several positions," said Clough.

"His work rate and his fitness is second to none. He always turns up immaculate for pre-season and you can see that in games.

"He joined the club in League Two and is now playing in the Championship and he has earned his contract.

"If he had been out of contract in the summer I’m sure he would have attracted some interest, so it’s nice that his contract’s been extended and that he wants to stay and be part of where we are trying to go."

Akins, meanwhile, is now keen to kick on once again as he continues his and the club's rise at the Pirelli Stadium.

"I am delighted to be extending my stay and I’m over the moon to be offered the opportunity to do that," he said.

"I came to the club in League Two, and what a journey it has been so far and hopefully that can continue.

"I have learnt a lot in my time here, managed to play in a number of positions which is something I have enjoyed and which is only going to help my football education.

"I have been very fortunate to work under some good managers and I believe I’m in the best place to progress under this management team who have been second to none and who I can’t thank enough for what they have done for me so far.

"I believe this is definitely the right place for me and I want to continue my progression here."