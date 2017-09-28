Lucas Akins wants to keep giving Burton Albion fans reasons to be proud of the team.

The Brewers forward signed a one-year contract extension on Monday that will keep him at the Pirelli Stadium until 2019.

Akins originally joined Albion in the summer of 2014 and played a crucial role in the club's rise from League Two to the Championship, courtesy of back-to-back promotions.

He has reinvented himself to an extent in the second tier, going from an out-and-out attacking player to Burton's most versatile player, also featuring at right-wing-back and, more recently, in a central-midfield three.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

It was his goal from the penalty spot that secured Albion's second win of the season against Fulham nearly a fortnight ago - and Akins is keen to make sure there are plenty more reasons for the Brewers supporters to be celebrating in the future.

"The fans are making my time here really enjoyable," he told the Brewers website after signing his new deal.

"At the end of the day, you're nothing without the people that back you.

"I do really appreciate their support over the years, because it really has helped the club to be where it is.

"As long as they continue to try to support the boys, we'll try to reward them with good performances and good results.

"It's fantastic, and I look forward to trying to make the fans happy and enjoy coming down here and backing the boys away.

"Hopefully they'll see a team they can be proud of still."