Burton Albion midfielder Luke Murphy is pleased the Brewers are becoming a difficult nut to crack once again, with Aston Villa the next team tasked with overcoming Albion on Tuesday night.

Murphy's side appear to have got back to that late-season form from 2016/17 that saw them resolute and determined at the back, while still offering a threat at the other end.

That mentality seems to have become a staple of Nigel Clough's Championship Burton, and has been on display specifically in the Brewers' last two away performances.

In that time, they have shut out Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers with 0-0 draws, while earning a 2-1 win over Fulham at the Pirelli Stadium in between.

The Pirelli is the scene of Albion's next two matches against Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers - with the Villans' visit on Tuesday night a chance for the Brewers to extend their three-match unbeaten run.

While Murphy - on loan from the Leeds United side that sent Albion to a 5-0 defeat at the start of the month - reckons it has taken time for the Brewers to settle into their rhythm following a difficult start to the campaign, he knows sides will continually be made to work if they are to get anything off Clough's men moving forward.

And the midfielder has identified the early turning point in the Brewers' season so far - the 2-1 win over Birmingham City that got their points tally ticking over.

"That's the basis that we need to go from, it's the foundations of what we are as a team," Murphy said, when asked if being hard to break down is at the forefront of the Brewers' game-plan this term.

"The first three games didn't really feel like us, although they were tough games.

"We had two tough away games against Hull and Middlesbrough (as well as a home defeat to Cardiff City).

"From the second half against Birmingham, that was when we felt like that is what we're about.

"And since then we've kicked on from there and hopefully we can continue playing like that and make it hard for teams to play against us."

Murphy also revealed that he is looking forward to playing against a midfield that boasts some of the best in the business against Villa.

Former Stoke City man Glenn Whelan and the in-form Conor Hourihane - whose free-kick ensured Villa beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Saturday - may well be the players Murphy looks to get the better of as Albion go in search of a third win from their last four home outings.

"That's what you want, to play against the best players in the league, to test yourselves," he added.

"They've got a lot of those tomorrow, they've spent a lot of money.

"I know Conor (Hourihane) quite well, so it will be good to play against him and hopefully we'll come out on top."