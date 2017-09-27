Premier League big guns Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton had scouts at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday evening to watch Burton Albion's 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa, according to The Mirror.

The Brewers were emphatically beaten by an experienced Villa side, as goals from Keinan Davis, Albert Adomah, Robert Snodgrass and Josh Onomah condemned Nigel Clough's side to a second home defeat this season.

And it was young Villa forward Davis they were reportedly there to watch, with his performances this season catching the eye of scouts.

He did not disappoint against Albion.

The England under-20 international crashed in a header from Ahmed Elmohamady's cross after just 13 minutes to open the scoring, with the forward beating Albion captain Jake Buxton to nod home.

Davis, who was released by Stevenage at 16 before being snapped up by Villa in 2015 following a prolific spell with non-league Biggleswade Town's under-18s, now has two goals and two assists to his name from seven Championship matches this season for Villa.