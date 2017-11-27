The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has said he will continue to play despite having undergone a medical procedure to address an "irregular heart rhythm" detected after United's 4-1 win over Burton Albion in September.

The former England midfielder underwent tests in hospital after the match, according to The Mirror, and has not featured for the Red Devils since.

Carrick captained his side to a 4-1 win over the Brewers , playing the full 90 minutes with Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and a Marcus Rashford double putting the Old Trafford side out of sight before Lloyd Dyer's late consolation for Albion.

The 36-year-old revealed in a statement on Friday that the dizzy spells he experienced were caused by his irregular heart beat.

An electrocardiography (ECG) machine was dispatched to the home dressing-room by paramedics in the Stretford End at the end of the Carabao Cup third-round game after the ex-West Ham and Tottenham star complained of feeling unwell.

And Carrick is said to be hopeful of making his comeback in the final Champions League group game at Old Trafford against CSKA Moscow on December 5.

"I just want to clear up my situation as I've had quite a few people asking if I'm okay and why I haven't been fit over the last couple of months," Carrick's statement read.

"After feeling strange during the second half of the Burton game in September, I underwent a series of tests.

"It turned out to be due to an irregular heart rhythm which has been fully investigated and I had a procedure called a cardiac ablation.

"I had to build up training steadily whilst being monitored closely but I feel fine now.

"I would like to reassure everyone that I'm healthy and back training hard with the team.

"I'm building up my fitness and aiming to be back in contention for selection soon."