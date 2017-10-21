Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton admits his side had to up their game after a lacklustre first-half in their 2-0 win over Burton Albion on Saturday.

The Reds saw off a dogged Brewers side with two second-half goals from Barrie McKay and Eric Lichaj, as Burton's winless record on the road continues for the season.

Warburton's side did not have an answer in the first half for what looked to be another spirited away performance from Albion on the road.

But the tide soon changed once the teams re-emerged for the second 45.

Lucas Akins made way for Marvin Sordell at the break after suffering a hamstring strain, and the lack of Akins' physical presence was telling as Albion looked a shade of the team that competed so well earlier.

But Warburton puts that down to Forest upping their tempo, with the City Ground faithful voicing their displeasure at a poor first half.

"We had to up it," the former Rangers manager said post-match.

"I'm not being disrespectful to Burton, but we had to up it.

"It was tedious, laboured, and we were taking unnecessary extra touches - there was no need for it.

"What we had to do was recognise it and as a player, you have to find solutions.

"You have to feel the rhythm of your game and our rhythm is to play sharp, incisive football, to look to move it quickly.

"We've played two-touch all week in training, and three touch and we said to them just take the training game into the second-half.

"Play two-touch if you can and we moved it so much quicker and looked so much more dangerous immediately after the second half started, and the fans responded.

"That's the nature of the game, and we were really pleased with the players.

"They're a tough team - 0-0 draws away at Bristol City, Norwich, and QPR as well, so it's a good three points."

Warburton wasn't sold on the idea that Lloyd Dyer should have had a second half penalty after the winger was flattened by young goalkeeper Jordan Smith.

Dyer raced onto a Ben Turner pass and Smith committed himself, and wiped out the Brewers man appeared to have got his head to the ball first.

Albion's bench appeared convinced it was a spot-kick, but Warburton praised his 22-year-old keeper for being brave enough to put himself in that position.

"I’ve seen the replay - it's two professionals going for the ball and Jordan got to the ball first and they clashed after that," he added.

"You saw the ball move in that direction from Jordan's direction.

"So I understand, obviously you're always going to appeal, and Nigel saw it a different way.

"But I've looked at the replay and I’m satisfied we got first contact.

"Both players had to go for it. It was an honest challenge from two professional players and you can’t pull out there.

"You have to go and Jordan did well there."