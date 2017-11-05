"I want to start every game, the same as every player.

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Matt Palmer knows Burton Albion's victory at Millwall came at a timely moment ahead of the international break - and he hopes it gives his own cause in the Brewers side a welcome boost too.

Palmer helped Albion to their first away win of the season as he made his first Championship start in more than two months, providing the assist to Marvin Sordell's crucial second-half winner.

There was not much in the game until Lions midfielder Jed Wallace was sent off just before the hour mark, and Burton capitalised to claim an important scalp, having overcome the hosts' early pressure.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

And following a tough run of form in which Nigel Clough's side had failed to win for seven matches, Palmer was quick to acknowledge how important a triumph at the Den could prove.

"It is a difficult place to come - the atmosphere is obviously renowned at Millwall," said the Albion midfielder.

"But we dealt with it well.

"The first 10 minutes, we rode it out, and then we played some good stuff at times.

"It's an important win.

"Obviously we are really happy.

"We have been on a bad run - we've not been scoring and we've been conceding goals.

"Today, we've scored a goal and not conceded.

"So it's a good day all round, and it's a positive thing going into the international break."

With fellow playmaker Jamie Allen impressing since joining from Rochdale on transfer deadline day, Palmer's chances in the Burton midfield have been limited.

The Albion academy graduate's familiar composure balanced well with the dynamism of Matty Lund and the all-round control of Luke Murphy in a central three at Millwall.

So is he hopeful of earning another opportunity in the starting XI after the international break, when Burton host Sheffield United on November 17?

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I think I showed what I could do last year," he added.

"I was hoping for the same amount of opportunities, and for whatever reason, it hasn't come.

"I got an opportunity against Birmingham City and I did well and we won, and the same again today.

"Hopefully I can stay in the team now against Sheffield United.

"I want to start every game, the same as every player.

"Every time you get an opportunity, you just have to do your best.

"Hopefully I did that today and I can get into the team for the next game."