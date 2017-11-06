Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matt Palmer says he has "put his stamp" on Burton Albion after his impressive display in the Brewers' 1-0 win over Millwall at the Den on Saturday.

The academy graduate has seen his first-team chances limited this term, with Nigel Clough struggling to get the balance right in midfield with Matty Lund, Hope Akpan, Jamie Allen and Palmer all battling it out for a starting spot.

The midfield three, anchored by tough-tackling Luke Murphy with Lund driving forward and Palmer controlling the ball offering a possible solution to Clough's midfield dilemma.

The 24-year-old slotted back into the team on Saturday after his cameo appearance in the 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town last weekend, and he reminded the travelling Brewers fans of his quality on the ball they had been used to seeing last term.

Not that they needed to be, after he was serenaded with chants of "he's one of our own" after he came off the bench against the Tractor Boys, only fifth league appearance of the season after starting over 30 games last term.

For Burton - and Palmer - Saturday was a litmus test of their capability to survive another season in the Championship, and a real chance for Palmer himself to show Clough why he deserves more game-time.

By hook or by crook, they managed just that - escaping from a hostile setting in the Den with all three points after Marvin Sordell's 70th minute strike sent the Brewers on their way to a first away win of the season.

And who was at the heart of that move? Palmer, of course.

As Burton grew into the match - as a result of Jed Wallace's 58th minute sending off - Palmer was afforded more time on the ball as Millwall lost a man in midfield.

That was clear for all to see as Palmer received the ball on the edge of the box and took his time before threading the ball through the eye of the needle into Sordell's feet.

"That is my game, that is what I try to do to put my stamp on this team," Palmer said of the build-up to Sordell's eventual winner.

"Today I thought I picked out some nice balls for Lundy (Matty Lund).

"I thought as a midfield three, we did well.

"The back four was really good, Marv did well up front - it was a very good team performance."

Elaborating on the goal, Palmer toyed with the Millwall defence, shaping to shoot and putting his marker off balance as a result.

Then it was all about the intelligence and awareness to know that the last place that big centre-backs Shane Hutchinson and Tony Craig want the ball to go is into Sordell's feet.

"I got the ball and then I was going to cross it but I thought it wasn't right," Palmer explained.

"So I took another touch and everyone changed their positions.

"And they have a 6'5" centre-half against Marvin, so he's going to want it in his feet.

"He did the rest.

"Throughout the game, you are playing and you know that the guy at the back is a very big lad, he is coming to win a lot of headers.

"Big lads usually struggle more when it's on the ground, and Marvin's got very good feet.

"So I thought that was the best way of scoring a goal."