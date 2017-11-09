Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matt Palmer was pleased to head into the international break with Burton Albion on a high after a difficult start to their second campaign in the Championship, but now he wants his side to kick on after the break.

The Brewers had struggled before they managed to notch their first away win of the season against Millwall on Saturday after beating the Lions 1-0 at the Den, with losses to Ipswich Town and Barnsley at the Pirelli Stadium previously leaving both players and fans deflated and extending their winless run to seven games.

But with that victory over Millwall comes a sense of relief - both at finally getting that first win on the road, but also ending their winless skid.

And academy graduate Palmer - back into the side for only his this start of the campaign despite being a regular fixture last term - now wants his side to go one step further and back that win up with three points over Sheffield United next Friday night at the Pirelli Stadium (7:45pm).

"Yes, and with the results that have gone our way, we are out of the relegation zone," Palmer said when asked if Saturday's win provided a timely boost.

"We have to build on it.

"And then when Sheffield United come on Friday night, we have to take advantage and get another three points."

The Brewers have enjoyed their Friday night Championship matches under the lights at the Pirelli, having beaten Birmingham City twice and Derby County there so far.

Fan-favourite Palmer wants Albion to make their ground the fortress that it was last term, where the likes of Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves were slayed.

They've had no such luck this term, though, and are currently on a run of four consecutive losses at home - and with second-placed Sheffield United up next, Burton will need to produce some performance to curtail that spell.

The Blades have surged up the table following their promotion from League One last term, with Chris Wilder banding together a tight-knit group who now sit just two points off Wolves in top spot having won 11 of their 16 games this term.

And Palmer has called on his side to find their form of last season at the Pirelli, starting with the visit of United.

"Last season, the Pirelli was pretty much a fortress for most of the season and we need to get back to that.

"And obviously, maybe last season we were a bit naive away from home.

"It was our first Championship season, so you learn.

"This season, I think we are maybe a bit more defensive, but also playing football so we can create chances."