Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion and Matty Lund are targeting victory against Millwall on Saturday to end their recent winless run - and he would happily accept a poor performance from his side if it brings home the three points.

That is the position Burton find themselves in after a disappointing sequence of three straight defeats, despite Nigel Clough's side playing some eye-catching football at times.

Lund is one who has certainly caught the eye during those times and in the back-to-back home losses against Ipswich Town and Barnsley, having returned to the side for his first start in nearly two months in the first of those outings.

A combination of aerial dominance, a physical presence and a desire to get Burton on the front foot means Lund has stood out in the last couple of games - and that was rewarded with his first league goal for the Brewers in the 4-2 loss against the Tykes on Tuesday night.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

In the end, the result meant it was bittersweet.

But Lund has a new-found drive following his return to the side that he is hoping to carry onto Saturday's crucial visit to the Den.

First and foremost, though, he knows points are the priority with the Brewers hoping to head into next week's international break on a positive note.

"I was saying this, I think we'd take a really bad performance but a win," he said.

"That's the way it's going at the moment.

"If we can do that, it'd be great because we just need to get some points on the board.

"But it would be good if we got a performance and a win - that's the main focus.

"Obviously their third goal last night (Tuesday) was an incredible strike, and sometimes you've just got to hold your hands up and say it's a great goal.

"We've just got to stick together and it's onto Saturday - forget about the last couple of games and just focus on the next game."